Andrew Rannells Shot Sex Scenes with Real-Life Boyfriend for His TV Show: WATCH

Andrew Rannells told Seth Meyers that he shot some sex scenes with his real-life boyfriend Tuc Watkins for his show Black Monday.

Said Rannells: “With Tuc it was very easy to block it and get into it but then when it came time to actually filming it all of a sudden I had this realization that I was surrounded by the crew who have now become friends of mine. I thought, ‘I wonder if they’re thinking, ‘So that’s what it looks like, that’s what they do at home, that’s how they touch each other!” So then I got weirdly self-conscious in a different way. But all that said, it was much easier to do it with somebody [you’re familiar with].”

They also talked about Rannells’ cameo as a stripper in Sex and the City, working with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman on The Prom, watching The Sopranos with Watkins, and Broadway’s uncertain future.