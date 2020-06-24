This Biracial Gay Glam Pop-Rock Duo Met on Tinder and are Making Their Love the Resistance: WATCH

Greg Driscoll and Brendan Eprile, otherwise known as the glam pop-rock outfit Fab The Duo, have taken their latest track to the streets just in time for the annual observance of the Stonewall riots.

On the video for “Our Love Is Resistance”, Driscoll and Eprile, a real-life couple who met on Tinder, stroll from a Christopher Street church toward NYC’s Stonewall Inn, the hallowed birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement, with an anthem showcasing what they call “the ultimate form of resistance.

Said Fab The Duo: “We recorded this song and music video at the beginning of 2020 in a world that feels very different from the one we live in now. Yet this track and its message seem more relevant than ever. We must fight against the hate and injustices of the world at all costs and know that love will prevail.”

And you can check out their new EP here.