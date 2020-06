Britney Spears posted a special LGBTQ Pride month message to social media on Tuesday night, for which she received some extra support from boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Said Spears in the video posted to Instagram: “To all my friends at the LGBTQ community, Happy Pride Month. You guys bring so much hard passion and articulate everything you do. Because of you, I’ve had the best nights of my life. I love you so much it hurts. Happy Pride Month!”

And Asghari added: “Go LGBTQ!”