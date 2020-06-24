NYC’s Historic Stonewall Inn Says It May Not Survive COVID Shutdown, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

NYC’s historic Stonewall Inn, seen as the birthplace of the modern LGBT rights movement, is struggling to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has launched a crowdfunding campaign.

“We are reaching out because like many families and small businesses around the world, The Stonewall Inn is struggling,” the organizers wrote. “Our doors have been closed for over three months to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of patrons, staff and the community. Even in the best of times it can be difficult to survive as a small business and we now face an uncertain future. Even once we reopen, it will likely be under greatly restricted conditions limiting our business activities.”

“As you may be aware, The Stonewall Inn is the first national gay historic landmark and the birthplace of the modern day LGBTQ rights movement,” the GoFundMe campaign continued. “We celebrate and pay homage to those individuals who first stood up for gay rights and sparked the Stonewall Riots. Those brave souls who first stood up for their rights and the rights of others, triggered a global movement that continues to be celebrated world-wide via gay pride celebrations and parades.”

“We resurrected the Stonewall Inn once after it had been shuttered- and we stand ready to do it again- with your help,” the campaign added. “We worked diligently to resurrect it as a safe space for the community and to keep the Stonewall Inn at the epicenter of the fight for the LGBTQ+ rights movement. It has been a community tavern, but also a vehicle to continue the fight that started there in 1969. Stonewall is the place the community gathers for celebrations, comes to grieve in times of tragedy, and rally to continue the fight for full global equality.”

Check out the campaign here, as well as one for the bar’s staff which was launched in April.