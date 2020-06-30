Francis Bacon, Swine Flu, Carl Reiner, Reddit, Andy Cohen, Ozark, Provincetown, Luke Evans, Brandon Davis: HOT LINKS

RIP. Entertainment icon Carl Reiner dies: “Reiner, the father of filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner, was the winner of nine Emmy awards, including five for ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.’ His most popular films as a director included ‘Oh God,’ starring George Burns, in 1977; ‘The Jerk,’ with Steve Martin, in 1979; and ‘All of Me,’ with Martin and Lily Tomlin, in 1984. In his later years, Reiner was an elder statesman of comedy, revered and respected for his versatility as a performer and multi-hyphenate. He was also adept at social media. He maintained a lively presence on Twitter up until the last day of his life. He was vocal in his opposition to President Donald Trump.”

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

SWINE FLU. New virus has pandemic potential, according to study: “G4 was observed to be highly infectious, replicating in human cells and causing more serious symptoms in ferrets than other viruses. Tests also showed that any immunity humans gain from exposure to seasonal flu does not provide protection from G4.”

DON’T GO TO BARS. 85 people in Michigan test positive for COVID after visiting bar.

BLACK IS KING. Beyoncé’s first project for Disney+ revealed.

OZARK. Is it the end?

ART MARKET. Francis Bacon masterpiece sells for $84.6 million at Sotheby’s auction. “A bidding war raged for around 10 minutes between one potential buyer placing bids online from China, and another — who was victorious, but chose to remain anonymous — making counter-offers on the phone to a Sotheby’s specialist in New York.”

#AuctionUpdate: Francis Bacon’s large-format masterpiece ‘Triptych Inspired by the Oresteia of Aeschylus’ soars to $84.6 million – surpassing its pre-sale high estimate of $80 million after an 11-minute bidding battle between our specialist Grégoire Billault and an online bidder pic.twitter.com/TZLqOnOjKz — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) June 30, 2020

WORST IS YET TO COME. WHO offers dire warning on COVID pandemic: “We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives, but the hard reality is that this is not even close to being over.”

NO TRAVEL FOR YOU. EU to ban American travelers. “The European Union will bar U.S. travelers from visiting when the bloc begins opening its external borders on July 1. EU ambassadors endorsed a list of 15 travel partners on Tuesday, including South Korea, Japan and China – countries that were hit early by the pandemic but have been able to bring the coronavirus under control.”

PROVINCETOWN. Man punches 80-year-old restaurant owner after being asked to put on mask.

ALARMING. Carl Bernstein on Trump’s phone calls: “In hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, President Donald Trump was so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America’s principal allies, that the calls helped convince some senior US officials — including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff — that the President himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States, according to White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations.”

BRANDON DAVIS. A work-unfriendly interview with the out former college football player turned reality star.

PRIDE MONTH LOVE MESSAGE OF THE DAY. Luke Evans to Rafa Olarra. “Always try and be the best, most authentic version of yourself. Hold that person tight. Smile, breath deep, stand tall and be proud!!! #pride #pridemonth #chooselove #lovewins 🖤 @rafaolarra”

FLORIDA. Keys may shut down again: “Now it’s like with the checkpoint off, it’s almost like it’s business as it used to be. And the thing is that it’s not. We are really in the position now of what are we going to do because we are teetering on the edge of having a real huge outbreak.

REDDIT. Communities shut down over hate concerns: “Reddit also announced new policies, targeting communities like ‘The_Donald,’ which was one of the most active ‘subreddits’ dedicated to Trump. Reddit also announced that its purge would include a subreddit with a hardcore far-left following, called ‘ChapoTrapHouse,’ and about 2,000 other communities. Reddit did not name every community that would get the boot, but the company is reacting to the intense public pressure on digital platforms to remove extremists, disinformation and hate.”

NON-APOLOGY OF THE DAY. Country singer Chase Rice discusses his recent Tennessee concert that put people at risk.

NOPE. Cambodian doctors remove leech from man’s penis: “Unfortunately, removal was complicated by the fact that the interloper had ballooned up to a much larger size after sucking a pint of the victim’s blood — hence his pain while urinating. Not only that, but it had already injured parts of the man’s organs with its teeth…”

WHAT THEY’RE WATCHING. Stars including Russell T Davies, Joe Lycett, Nick Grimshaw, Will Young and Jade Anouka remember the TV shows that gave a voice to the LGBTQ+ community.

GAY WEDDING OF THE DAY. As officiated by Andy Cohen in front of Patti Labelle, Erika Jayne, and Kandi Burruss.

F*CK 2020 TRACK OF THE DAY. Avenuebeat.

RAINBOW TUESDAY. William Santos.