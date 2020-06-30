‘Bright Light Bright Light’ is Having a Wet, Hot, Gay Summer in ‘I Used to Be Cool’ — WATCH

Taking a cue from Risky Business, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Desperately Seeking Susan and the music videos for “Magic” by The Cars, “Rock the Cradle” by Billy Idol, and all those naughty pool boy videos, director Tyler Jensen puts an ’80s/’90s pop culture spin on “I Used To Be Cool“, the latest music video from Bright Light, Bright Light (aka recording artist Rod Thomas).

The track is from Bright Light Bright Light’s forthcoming album (September 18) titled Fun City. Co-starring with Bright Light Bright Light in the video are Christian Bendek, Sam Benedict, and Josep Magraner.