Hampton Inn ‘Karen’ Calls Police on Black Hotel Guest for Using Swimming Pool with Her Kids: WATCH

Hilton is apologizing after a white Hampton Inn employee in Williamston, North Carolina called the police on a black female guest who was trying to use the swimming pool with her children.

USA Today reports: “In a nearly 10-minute Facebook Live video shared across social media, a white hotel employee and two Williamston police officers approach a Black woman who is using the pool with her children. They ask the woman, identified on her social media account as Anita Williams-Wright, to prove that she’s staying at the hotel.”

Said Williams-Wright in the clip, which has nearly 900K views on Facebook as of this posting: “This lady here is discriminating (against) me. I have a key to get in and I can show you that it works… I have a room here. I don’t have to give my name. I didn’t break the law.”

The police officers then further degraded Williams-Wright when they showed up by running her license plate, even after she had showed them her room key.

The Global Head of Hampton by Hilton released a statement: “Hampton by Hilton has zero tolerance for racism or discrimination of any kind. On Saturday, we were alerted to an online video of a guest incident at one of our franchise properties. The team member is no longer employed at the hotel.”