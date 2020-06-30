Dance Music DJ/Producer Spencer Brown: ‘I am Gay’

International dance music DJ/producer Spencer Brown has come out as gay in an essay published in Billboard.

“Imagine waking up daily with unshakable self-hate without knowing why,” Brown began. “School starts in an hour; crippling anxiety keeps you under your sheets. You stumble into the bathroom and look in the mirror; you see a person you don’t understand. You drive to school; you drown your thoughts with the loudest music you own. You try to suppress your natural feelings and emotions; you tell yourself that love is an idiotic fairytale. This was my, and many others’, reality for over a decade, but I’ve learned that mornings don’t have to be that way.”

“I am gay,” he continued. “It’s so much easier to say today than it was even a few years ago. While I have never publicly denied this part of me, I have also never spoken out about it. I will no longer live in fear.”

Read Brown’s full essay here.

Brown released his second album in January, titled Stream of Consciousness.