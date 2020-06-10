‘On My Own’ — Shamir Returns with New Single and Video, Filmed in Lockdown

Shamir, the golden-voiced, Vegas-born 25-year-old soul pop singer is back with a new single and video shot entirely at home while in coronavirus lockdown. The new track is part of a forthcoming album he says is his “most commercial-sounding” since 2015’s Ratchet.

Shamir told Rolling Stone: “I wrote ‘On My Own’ last summer after a breakup as a way to remind myself that while it sucked to lose someone I was getting used to, at least I’m an introvert. But considering the pandemic, it’s also morphed into an accidental quarantine anthem, especially for the people who live alone like me.”