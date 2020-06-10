Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

‘On My Own’ — Shamir Returns with New Single and Video, Filmed in Lockdown

by Leave a Comment

Shamir

Shamir, the golden-voiced, Vegas-born 25-year-old soul pop singer is back with a new single and video shot entirely at home while in coronavirus lockdown. The new track is part of a forthcoming album he says is his “most commercial-sounding” since 2015’s Ratchet.

Shamir told Rolling Stone: “I wrote ‘On My Own’ last summer after a breakup as a way to remind myself that while it sucked to lose someone I was getting used to, at least I’m an introvert. But considering the pandemic, it’s also morphed into an accidental quarantine anthem, especially for the people who live alone like me.”

Recent Posts