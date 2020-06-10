Christopher Columbus, Tan France, Meghan McCain, New Orleans, Roy Cohn, CrossFit, Ryan Murphy, Sia, Lizzo: HOT LINKS

VACCINE. Final testing stage for potential COVID-19 vaccine to begin in July: “John Mascola, the director of the vaccine research center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Journal that the trials will involve about 30,000 people at more than 50 sites, which will mostly be within the U.S.”

CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS. Statue beheaded in Boston. “The statue in Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue in the North End was surrounded by crime scene tape early Wednesday morning as the head lay on the ground. Columbus was one of the first Europeans in the New World, credited by many for discovering America. However, critics say his trip began the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Columbus is also criticized for his violent treatment and killing of Native Americans, who see him as a racist.”

QUEER EYE. Tan France just became a U.S. citizen.

PRIDE BABY. Anderson Cooper’s son seems startled to find himself on the cover of People.

SCHOOLED. Meghan McCain insists she did her homework for her Kamala Harris interview.

NEW ORLEANS CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS. Bars and casinos to open at 25 percent capacity this weekend. “Food-serving establishments, churches and movie theaters, which are already allowed to open at 25 percent capacity, can move to 50 percent capacity in the city beginning Saturday, although churches and movie theaters will have a cap of 250 people.”

ROSEMARY KETCHUM. West Virginia elects first openly transgender official: “Rosemary Ketchum will soon join the Wheeling City Council after defeating three challengers in an open race for the Third Ward seat in Tuesday’s municipal election.”

CROSSFIT. CEO Gregg Glassman steps down after insensitive George Floyd remarks: “I’m stepping down as CEO of CrossFit, Inc., and I have decided to retire. On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members.”

BLACK STORYTELLING MATTERS. Netflix makes some changes.

When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America. https://t.co/dN6XQmsrGK pic.twitter.com/3CIrrno6mw — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

CHYLER LEIGH. ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star thanks fans after coming out: “Hi friends. Today I’ve received an outpouring of love and support for acknowledging and loving myself as the person I truly am. Once we face our own true selves, we can better see the world around us, as well as how we can make a positive and lasting change for the sake of equality and love. I’m grateful to see more clearly, breathe a little easier, and I’m proud to contribute to all that I believe in with an honest, open heart. Sending love to you all.”

AUSTRALIA. Gay man injured in police raid on bookshop sues police: “Mr Dimopoulos, who blasted the findings of the IBAC report, has long maintained police did not identify themselves when they entered the building while he was sleeping at 2am. He said he fled because he feared he would be the victim of a gay bashing or home invasion. The raid sparked deep unease and anger in the LGBTQI community.”

SPAIN. Masks to be mandatory until coronavirus is defeated.

BRAZIL. Military coup threat flares up: “The crisis has grown so intense that some of the most powerful military figures in Brazil are warning of instability — sending shudders that they could take over and dismantle Latin America’s largest democracy. But far from denouncing the idea, President Jair Bolsonaro’s inner circle seems to be clamoring for the military to step into the fray.”

CONFEDERATE FLAG. Navy to follow Marine Corps in banning Confederate flag from all facilities: “Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday has directed his staff to ‘begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines,’ spokesman Cmdr. Nate Christensen said in a statement.”

BILLBOARD. The 50 best albums of 2020, so far.

RYAN MURPHY. The prolific TV producer shows off his NYC and LA homes and reveals he’s having a third child.

ISOLATION PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Sia “Together”.

NONE OF YOUR F**KING BUSINESS. Lizzo has a message for body shamers.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ben Platt “Everything I Did To Get To You”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Bill & Ted Face The Music.

TRAILER 2 OF THE DAY. Bully. Coward. Victim: The Story of Roy Cohn

