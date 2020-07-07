7 Men Arrested After Igniting Illegal Fireworks, Hurling Racial Slurs, Directing Nazi Salutes at Black Family on Beach

Seven men are under arrested after harassing a black family at the beach near Portland, Oregon on the 4th of July.

KOIN reports: “Around 9:30 p.m. officers were sent to the Inn at Spanish Head on the oceach beach area about the disturbance being caused. The first officers arrived on their beach ATV and were surrounded by ‘about 10 people who began taunting and challenging’ the officers, police said. More police arrived and learned this same group of people also taunted and challenged a Black family staying at the inn and used Nazi salutes toward them. Officers stepped between the group and the family, which allowed the family to go back to their room, officials said. … Gennadiy Kachankov, 30; Antoliy Kachankov, 28; Andrey Zaytsev, 28; Oleg Saranchuk, 45; Ruslan Tkachenko, 22; and Yuriy Kachankov, 30. Another man who refused to give a name and had no ID was also arrested.”

The Oregonian adds: “Members of the group, who police said were ‘highly intoxicated,’ then began taunting the officers, challenging them to a fight and setting off illegal aerial fireworks, according to the police department. Ahead of the holiday weekend, Lincoln City officials warned people against using illegal fireworks, threatening ‘consequences’ for those who did. Additional officers arrived at the beach and arrested the seven men on several charges, including riot, interfering with police, disorderly conduct, harassment, possession of illegal fireworks and offensive littering.”