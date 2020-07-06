‘Distressed’ Fire Island Pines Property Owners Association Lays Down New COVID-19 Rules After Party Videos Go Viral

The Fire Island Pines Property Owners Association (FIPPOA) posted new rules after multiple viral videos showed partiers in the NYC-area gay resort community flouting mask and social distancing rules at packed parties in the island getaway.

“We are distressed by the irresponsible behavior of some residents and visitors,” said FIPPOA in a message from President Jay Pagano. “We need your help. If you see something, say something. We urge you to report large gatherings immediately to 911.”

“Yesterday, I spoke to the Marine Bureau of the Suffolk County police, which provides police services to Fire Island, throughout the afternoon in order to have the large party on the beach shut down (FIPPOA does not regulate the beach),” Pagano added. “The police were present and monitoring the party but reluctant to disband it. Finally, additional police were sent, a helicopter flew over the party, and it disbanded in the early evening.”

Pagano said that “The numerous parties that occurred yesterday and were posted on social media drew the attention of Governor Cuomo. The Governor’s office was in touch with Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone to enforce the Governor’s Executive Order forbidding the congregation of large groups and requiring masks or facial coverings in public.”

Pagano added that henceforth “the police will stop any beach party occurring on Fire Island. … Tickets will be issued to anyone congregating in a party who refuses to comply with an order to disburse. Refusal can also result in arrest.”

Mask policies have also been clarified: “Beach goers are required to socially distance. In cases where a person cannot socially distance, he or she is required to wear a mask. This includes large groups of people sitting together on the beach. The groups must socially distance or each person must wear a mask.”

And house parties will be regulate and monitored: “The police will be more vigilant with regard to enforcing the Executive Order with regard to house parties. Masks will be required at all parties and in any gathering where people cannot maintain social distancing. If the police are called to a house for any reason whatsoever, such as noise, the police will also enforce these Executive Orders as well.”

PJ McAteer, the Managing Director of the Fire Island Pines Commercial District, released a statement as well.