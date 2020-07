In altogether frivolous news unrelated to anything in the hideous news cycle, Zac Efron has premiered as host of an Anthony Bourdain-style travel/food show on Netflix about nature and sustainability called Down To Earth. And a new beard.

Zac Efron is traveling around the world to see how we can fix it.



Down To Earth is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/q7G77GgAuf — Netflix (@netflix) July 10, 2020

And he’s making Twitter very, very thirsty.

thank god zac efron taught us about water cuz i am thirstyyyy πŸ’¦ πŸ’¦ pic.twitter.com/6HKWxG9ILK — brandon ocasio-cortez (@brandonxy) July 13, 2020

I THOUGHT THIS WAS A FORTY YEAR OLD LUMBERJACK YOU MEAN TO TELL ME THAT IS ZAC EFRON pic.twitter.com/TtyahtI1IR July 13, 2020

How we all feel about Zac Efron after watching his new documentary pic.twitter.com/YRN7Bbwrh4 — EB (@mamaeebz_) July 13, 2020

SΓ­, soy bisexual. Me gustan las mujeres y Zac Efron. pic.twitter.com/zd1nSWgFMt — David Alejandro (@DavidFrnandez) July 12, 2020

I really recommend Down to Earth on Netflix, it’s really educational πŸ‘€ #downtoearth #zacefron pic.twitter.com/oymTbW4BGX — Melissa Iwaszko (@melissajade24) July 13, 2020

Yes I will be watching Down to Earth with Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/3DT4eKnqT3 — ash (@432hz__) July 10, 2020