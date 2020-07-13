Couple Arrested After Brutal Assault on Black Worker at Connecticut Quality Inn: WATCH

A white man and woman suspected in the brutal racially motivated assault of a black female hotel employee in Connecticut have been arrested in Brooklyn, New York.

WFSB reports: “According to Stonington police, Philip Samer and Emily Orbay were found in Brooklyn, NY and taken into custody by U.S. marshals. They will be in custody as fugitives until extradited to Connecticut. Sarner was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias. Orbay was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.”

The assault took place in late June after a verbal altercation over hot water not working, which the victim, Crystal Boyd, said had been fixed.

Boyd said the couple called her a “monkey” and said “you don’t belong here.”