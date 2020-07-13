Filmmakers Confirm: Scooby-Doo’s Velma is Gay But Hollywood Studios Blocked It

Tony Cervone, the producer of the animated mystery dramedy series Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, confirmed to fans this week that the character of Velma is gay.

Said Cervone in the comments section of an Instagram post: “I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery Incorporated is not bi. She’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character while she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why. There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.”

Director James Gunn, who directed 2002’s Scooby-Doo live-action movie, said he tried to make Velma “explicitly gay” but the studio wouldn’t allow it. Gunn tweeted: “I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”