Portland Businessman Summonsed for Felony Assault After Chokehold Homophobic Attack: ‘I’ll Kill You Faggot’

Michael Roylos, a 63-year-old Portland, Maine, businessman, has been charged with felony assault after an alleged homophobic attack on a 38-year-old woman in a Shaw’s grocery parking lot.

Roylos allegedly attacked Alana Reali after criticizing the way she parked in the Shaw’s parking lot.

The Bangor Daily News reports: “After she got out of her vehicle, Roylos approached her and accused her of driving recklessly. Roylos told Reali that ‘she can’t drive through parking spaces like that,’ she said. He called after her as she began to walk toward the store, telling her that ‘that was the last time [she will] get away with that,’ according to Reali. Reali said she told Roylos to leave her alone, and Roylos allegedly swore at her and called her a homophobic slur. Reali went back to her car to get her phone in order to photograph Roylos when he lunged at her, putting her in a chokehold, punching her and screaming ‘multiple death threats’ at her. Roylos said ‘I’ll kill you, faggot,’ according to Reali.”

Police arrived. There were reportedly multiple witnesses, and Reali was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The Portland Press Herald reports: “[Lt. Robert] Martin said Roylos was originally issued summonses for misdemeanors, and the investigating officer issued a summons for felony assault after reviewing statements and information that were not previously available. ‘There are only a few exceptions where an officer can arrest for a misdemeanor that did not occur in our presence,’ Martin said in an email. Roylos is the former owner of a Greek cafe in Monument Square, which he closed to open Sidewalk Buttler, a business that creates receptacles for cigarette butts.”