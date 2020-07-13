Lindsey Graham, Mark Meadows, Elvis Presley, Black Lives Matter v Trump Tower, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucifer: HOT LINKS

CHANGE OF HEART. Lady G now wants to hear from Robert Mueller. “Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, said Sunday that he will grant a request by Democrats to have former special counsel Robert Mueller testify about his investigation before the committee.Graham’s comments follow an op-ed by Mueller published Saturday in The Washington Post, in which the former special counsel defended his office’s prosecution of Roger Stone and wrote that he is still a convicted felon and ‘rightly so’ in light of President Donald Trump’s commutation of Stone.”

NOTHING LEFT TO SAY OF THE DAY. Donald Trump Jr. on his father’s hideous poll numbers. “When you have the media onslaught, where media has just totally abdicated their position to objectively look at both sides, they’re not looking into any of Biden’s past, they’re not looking into any of his history, they’re not looking into his family’s graft. They’re not looking into how insanely soft he’s been on China.”

ZINDZI MANDELA. Daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela dies at 59: “Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,” Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations, said in a short statement Monday morning.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL. Will Jeffrey Epstein’s “recruiter” be released on $5 million bond?

SPIDER-BOD. Tom Holland has been getting in shape during the pandemic.

CHERRY MUFFIN SOS. Is Britney Spears crying out for help?

AND NOW. A message about Jake Gyllenhaal’s penis.

TRUMP TOWER. Police supporters cover Black Lives Matter mural with Blue Lives Matter flag. “As the group unveiled several flags, including “Thin Blue Line” ones showing support for law enforcement, an opposing protester raced over and swiped a flagpole — almost starting a brawl, video showed.”

Patriots PROUDLY display Trump/#BlueLivesMatter Flag over the #BlackLivesMatter graffiti in front of Trump Tower in NYC today. ✊🏼🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QfktPA59f4 — Marky Hutt (@MarkyHutt) July 12, 2020

SANCTIONS. China hits three Republican members of Congress: “The largely symbolic sanctions targeted Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Representative Chris Smith of New Jersey, all of whom are Republicans. Also named were Sam Brownback, President Trump’s ambassador at large for international religious freedom, and the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, a United States government agency that focuses on human rights.”

BENJAMIN KEOUGH. The only grandson of Elvis Presley has taken his own life: “[Lisa Marie Presley] is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

AUDIT UPDATE. Rudy Giuliani says all of Trump’s IRS audits have been settled: “They have no reason to believe that there is anything wrong with his tax returns. All these tax returns have by and large—maybe not the last one—but all of them have been audited, all of them have either been passed on or settled.”

RUSSIA. Change to Constitution dashes hopes for marriage equality.

TRAPPING THE LEAKERS. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is setting traps: “President Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has told several White House staffers he’s fed specific nuggets of information to suspected leakers to see if they pass them on to reporters — a trap that would confirm his suspicions.”

TRAGIC HOUR. Steve Schmidt on Republican silence.

FUNDRAISING EMERGENCY. National Republican Senatorial Committee paints bleak picture: “Republican senators and challengers lagged behind Democrats by a collective $30 million in the first quarter of 2020, a deficit stemming from Democrats’ superior online fundraising machine.”

LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY. Law and Order.

PROUD MOM OF THE DAY. Reese Witherspoon, on her son Deacon’s new single.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Meghan Trainor “Make You Dance”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Lucifer Season 5.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kim Petras and Kygo “Broken Glass”.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE DAY. Nile Rodgers talked about that time Madonna was left out of “We Are The World”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Max Souza.