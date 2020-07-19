‘Whitefish Karen’ Hacks and Coughs on Couple After Being Asked to Wear a Mask Inside Montana Grocery Store: WATCH

A woman in Whitefish, Montana coughed on a man and woman after they asked her to wear a mask and keep her distance inside a Super 1 grocery store. Things escalated in the parking lot according to NBC Montana.

In video captured by the couple, the woman screams, “Is this your car or don’t you have the balls to tell me?”

The woman then approaches the couple while filming with her cell phone, and coughs on them, shouting obscenities.

“You’re going to jail ma’am,” the man says.

“You don’t go to jail for not wearing a mask, you moron,” the woman replies.

“You just coughed in my wife’s face,” the man says.

The woman then flees in her car.