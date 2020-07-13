‘Radio Host Karen’ Has Been Fired as More Ugly Videos Turn Up: WATCH

Diana Ploss, the New Hampshire radio host who filmed herself harassing a group of Nashua landscaping workers because she heard them speaking Spanish to one another, has been fired from her job at WSMN Nashua.

Ploss was seen in a video shared over the weekend, yelling at the workers: “It is America. English. English. English. Is anybody here illegal?”

And arguing with a man who came to defend them: “Okay, so this guy decided he’s gonna come over here and be a social justice warrior. Because he’s a black man. He’s gonna protect the brown man from this white woman … white privilege, because she happened to walk by and heard this guy talking to all of these guys doing this work, in Spanish.”

Watch the video HERE.

ICYMI: ‘Radio Host Karen’ Harasses City Landscaping Workers for Speaking Spanish: WATCH

Wrote the station in a statement: “Dianna Ploss is no longer associated or affiliated in any way with WSMN or Bartis-Russell Broadcasting, LLC. We at WSMN value freedom of speech, freedom of expression and assembly. We will not tolerate discrimination, racism or hatred. We continue to present and offer on air opportunities for discussion, education and the exchange of opinions and ideas.”

Another video of Ploss harassing Black Lives Matter protesters has turned up.