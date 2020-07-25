Grimes Tells Elon Musk to Turn His Phone Off After ‘Pronouns Suck’ Tweet

In a since deleted comment, recording artist Grimes told her partner, Elon Musk, to turn off his phone on Friday night after the Tesla founder tweeted “Pronouns suck,” which people took to be referring to personal identifiers including the nonbinary ‘they’ and ‘them.’

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

Grimes responded to the tweet: “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic.].”

As usual, Twitter had plenty to say.

Pretty disgusting to see from you. What's so hard about calling someone a pronoun? It literally does absolutely nothing to you to call them it and it's what they like to be referred as so why not just do it? I genuinely don't understand why you people don't like them. July 25, 2020

you/you are so stupid — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) July 25, 2020

you are literally the last person who can reasonably complain about this after naming your kid xanax 12 — kim possible facts (@kimpossiblefact) July 25, 2020

Transgender rights are important in a free and equal society that cares about everyone—from the very rich like you to the most vulnerable like them. This shouldn’t be in dispute. But cancel culture does suck, which is why we should educate people not futilely try to destroy them. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 25, 2020

Either way you read this, it makes no sense. Either it's thinly veiled transphobia, which while unfortunately unsurprising is still obviously shitty; or Elon is just really taking a hard stand against the grammatical concept of pronouns, in which case… why?? — Oren Soffer (@orensoffer) July 25, 2020

Musk is known for his controversial tweeting. In May, Lilly Wachowski, co-creator of The Matrix franchise, slammed Musk and Ivanka Trump after they tweeted a famous quote from the film, suggesting that following the Republican agenda was the right way to go. In April, Musk trended on social media after a series of Trump-esque tweets like “FREE AMERICA NOW” and “Give people their freedom back!,” calling the COVID lockdown “de facto house arrest.”