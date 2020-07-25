Grimes Tells Elon Musk to Turn His Phone Off After ‘Pronouns Suck’ Tweet

In a since deleted comment, recording artist Grimes told her partner, Elon Musk, to turn off his phone on Friday night after the Tesla founder tweeted “Pronouns suck,” which people took to be referring to personal identifiers including the nonbinary ‘they’ and ‘them.’
Grimes responded to the tweet: “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic.].”
As usual, Twitter had plenty to say.
Musk is known for his controversial tweeting. In May, Lilly Wachowski, co-creator of The Matrix franchise, slammed Musk and Ivanka Trump after they tweeted a famous quote from the film, suggesting that following the Republican agenda was the right way to go. In April, Musk trended on social media after a series of Trump-esque tweets like “FREE AMERICA NOW” and “Give people their freedom back!,” calling the COVID lockdown “de facto house arrest.”