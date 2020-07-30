Florida Congressional Candidate Sorry for Saying ‘Lucifer’ Gave Gay People ‘Unnatural Lusts’

Democrat Albert Chester, who’s challenging Florida Congressman Al Lawson in the Aug. 18 primary, is apologizing after supporters unearthed several disgusting anti-gay social media posts.

FloridaPolitics.com reports: Chester made a number of comments that have been unearthed, including a 2013 statement in which he said he was starting to “not be an Obama supporter anymore” because of the President’s position on LGBT rights. … Also in 2013, Chester issued a denunciation of the gay rights movement as “the devil,” calling it a “proud stand for unnatural lusts and desires.” In 2014, Chester said he was “coming out too,” launching into a denunciation of an NFL player who declared his sexuality before the draft. “Bottom line what in the hell do you expect to receive for announcing that you’re a man who likes men,” Chester continued. “These parades, flags, and all this bull.”

Chester posted his mea culpa to Twitter on Wednesday night.

“My past is not an indication of who I am today,” he said in a statement. “Since that time, I have become more knowledgeable about the issues you face. I am fully committed to an inclusive platform that promotes gender equality and strengthens human rights.”

Lawson slammed his opponent for the posts: “Albert Chester’s homophobic and bigoted comments are unacceptable. His hateful rhetoric has no place here — not just in Florida’s Fifth District, but across our nation. This is about fundamental decency. LGBTQ Americans face discrimination in employment, housing and other areas of life daily. They need representation by a candidate who will fight to bring our nation closer to equality for all, not one who is detrimental to the progress we have made. These public statements show that he doesn’t understand the role the federal government must play in creating safe spaces for our most vulnerable. This type of language incites violence and further divides our communities.”

More from the USA Today Network: The posts were unearthed by a group of Tallahassee progressives after they had endorsed Chester in his challenge to Lawson. … The Tallahassee progressives say the attempt to hold Chester accountable for his social media postings has gotten them booted from the local party. Chelsea Rimert, Jack Mills, Nicole Ordonez, Sierra Bush Rester and Bobby Johnson, said they are no longer allowed to speak at Leon Democratic Executive Committee meetings and have been removed from the group’s Facebook discussion group of local politics. … Johnson and the others are members of Florida for Bernie and are now working to have the statewide network that supported Sanders’ presidential campaign rescind its endorsement of Chester.

Check out a few of Chester’s posts below.