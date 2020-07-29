Anti-Mask GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for COVID-19

Anti-mask Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Politico reports: “Gohmert was scheduled to fly to Texas on Wednesday morning with President Donald Trump and tested positive in a pre-screen at the White House. The eighth-term Republican told CNN last month that he was not wearing a mask because he was being tested regularly for the coronavirus.”

Said Gohmert to CNN in June: “I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it. But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask.”

Gohmert attended yesterday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr.