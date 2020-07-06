Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor Whose Public COVID-19 Battle Lasted Months, Dies at 41

Nick Cordero, the Broadway actor who starred in Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, A Bronx Tale, and Rock of Ages, whose months-long battle with COVID-19 was chronicled by his wife, former Broadway dancer Amanda Kloots, has died at 41.

The Hollywood Reporter: “Since being diagnosed with what was thought to be pneumonia in late March, the Canadian actor spent weeks in intensive care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, had his right leg amputated, lost more than 60 pounds and was hoping to receive a double-lung transplant.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

Wrote Kloots on Sunday: “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”