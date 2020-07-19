Singer-Songwriter Avery Wilson: ‘I’m Bisexual’

Avery Wilson, a singer-songwriter whose career was launched on Season 3 of The Voice when he was 16-years-old, has come out as bisexual.

Tweeted Wilson on Saturday: “I’m Bisexual. Ok bye.”

I’m bisexual . Ok bye 👋🏾 July 18, 2020

Wilson followed it up with a lengthier statement on Instagram.

Wrote Wilson: “In my eyes, life isn’t about being perfect. It’s about growth, evolving, setting & smashing goals and most importantly happiness and LOVE. Im all about perfecting my love of self while not being afraid to love whoever I want, however I want. That real ENTANGLEMENT type shit 😆! “

“I’ve always personally faced but publicly never answered one HUGE question about myself—all because I wanted my privacy and I felt like my business, is just that—MY business,” Wilson continued. “Well, things just don’t work that way when your known on a big social scale 🤷🏾‍♂️😂! TODAY, all questions and speculations of the past, now have a present definitive answer! To finally answer the question….YES, I’m a bisexual man who’s in love with LOVE. I AM WHO I AM and I LOVE WHO I LOVE. Always have and always will! ❤️”

Wilson finished: “With that being said, cheers to new beginnings and unapologetically walking in your truth. It feels good as hell and I wish all y’all the same. Thank you for all the birthday love and constant support. Y’all are loved and cherished more than you know—for life! 25 years DOWN, many more to GROW. ❤️”

