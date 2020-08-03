Angry Karens Appear on Talk Show, Launch Petition to Protect Their Name: ‘We Are Told We Are Entitled if We Talk About This’ — WATCH

A group of Karens appeared on the UK’s ITV talk show This Morning on Monday to protest the use of their name as a meme for racist, entitled, anti-maskers.

Said Karen Masters, who launched a Change.org petition to stop the use of the name: “I just noticed a few sort of memes and TikToks going on and it started off being quite funny if I’m honest. And when the Black Lives Matter protests started, and there was a lot of media putting Karen as racist. It sort of took on a life of its own. And I feel that we can’t, as Karens, now talk about how this is affecting us because we are told that we are entitled if we do this.”

“We’re labeled as racist, entitled, anti-maskers and we’re just not that sort of person,” Masters continued. “It’s totally unfair and we want the media and the tabloids and the papers to stop using our name to describe racist people. I think you should describe racist people as racist and not use our name.”

'We're labelled as racist, entitled, anti-maskers and we're just not that type of person and it's just totally unfair!'



Three women called Karen tell us why they want people to stop using their name in a negative way.



Watch the #ThisMorning chat 👉 https://t.co/Q7IV48mXLV pic.twitter.com/R1xxYc1Qcg — This Morning (@thismorning) August 3, 2020

Writes Masters on her Change.org petition: “My name is Karen, and I’ve had enough of my name and my Karen friends being used to describe racist women in the tabloids. This also applies to all other names like ‘Susan’ to be described as a collection of terrible people in the media. Its unfair to use a name to describe a collection of woman who are racist or not law abiding. As a Karen this is upsetting and unfair. Please help me to get this stopped.”