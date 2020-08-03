Woman Recovering from Liver Transplant Suffers Broken Leg After Being Hurled to Ground in COVID Mask Attack at NJ Staples Store: WATCH

A New Jersey woman is recovering after she was thrown to the ground by a customer at a Staples office supply store who was reportedly angry at being asked to wear a mask properly.

News12 reports: “Margot Kagan is now in the hospital recovering from broken bones. ‘I had a liver transplant four months ago, so this is a whole different world of pain,’ Kagan said from her hospital bed at Hackensack Medical Center.”

Kagan said that she was using the fax machine adjacent to a woman at another machine. When Kagan pointed out that her mask wasn’t on her face properly, the woman attacked her, grabbing her cane, and throwing her to the ground, breaking her leg in the process. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Kagan is now hospitalized and a GoFundMe was launched to help pay for medical expenses.

Kagan’s attacker is still at large.

Kagan later spoke to News12 New Jersey: