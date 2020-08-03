Trump Rages at Dr. Birx for Warning Americans of New Phase in Coronavirus Crisis: ‘Deborah Took the Bait & Hit Us. Pathetic!’

Donald Trump on Monday attacked Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force Dr, Deborah Birx after Birx told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that the coronavirus was “extraordinarily widespread” and that the U.S. was in a “new phase” of the pandemic. Birx’s remarks came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC News’ Martha Raddatz that she had “no confidence” in Birx.

Tweeted Trump: “So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!”

So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic! August 3, 2020

Earlier on Monday Trump tweeted “open the schools!”

Cases up because of BIG Testing! Much of our Country is doing very well. Open the Schools! August 3, 2020

Trump also tweeted another string of complete lies: “With the exception of New York & a few other locations, we’ve done MUCH better than most other Countries in dealing with the China Virus. Many of these countries are now having a major second wave. The Fake News is working overtime to make the USA (& me) look as bad as possible!”