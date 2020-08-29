‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43

Chadwick Boseman / Black Panther

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The actor’s death was confirmed on his social media accounts.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the announcement read. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless sergers and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring Big T’Challa to life in Black anther.”

“He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” the announcement continued. “The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”