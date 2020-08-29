Kenosha Sheriff Lies About Watching Jacob Blake Shooting; Police Chief Defends Officers Who Allowed 17-Year-Old Shooter to Walk Right By Them: WATCH

Kenosha, Wisconsin Sheriff David Beth was caught lying to reporters on Friday after he said he hadn’t seen the video of his officers shooting unarmed black man Jacob Blake seven times in the back.

“I did not see the video,” Beth answered when asked if he “saw any problem” with how his officers handled the Blake situation.

Video shared on social media by UpNorth News clearly shows Beth watching video of the shooting on the day that it happened, at the scene.

Said Kyle Flood, the Kenosha activist who shot the clip of Beth observing the video: “I hope he resigns tonight because of this. This is a blatant lie and breaks the trust of the community.”

BREAKING: @kenosha_sheriff David Beth said Friday he never saw the Jacob Blake video. This video shows him watching it on the day of the shooting, at the shooting scene. pic.twitter.com/tdcDRNLOS9 August 28, 2020

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth claims he has not seen the video of Jacob Blake being shot 7 times by an officer: "I'm sticking to the same thing I answered earlier." pic.twitter.com/tur0xhHfox — The Recount (@therecount) August 28, 2020

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis also defended police officers who were seen on video ignoring the 17-year-old shooter Kyle Rittenhouse as he strolled up the street with an AR-15 assault rifle dangling from his chest.

UpNorth News reports: “The chief said because there were so many armed militia men roaming the streets on Tuesday, ‘there was nothing to suggest’ Rittenhouse should be stopped. ‘Clearly they’re not seeing him as a suspect or a threat of any kind,’ Miskinis said. Miskinis denied that the officers had a lapse of judgment. ‘Two weeks ago, my answer might have been different,’ he said. ‘But right now, the totality of circumstances, nothing suggested this person or anybody else who was armed around them was the person.’ Beth also defended the officers on Wednesday, saying they might have had ‘tunnel vision.'”

Earlier this week, Miskinis also appeared to blame the victims for being shot, because they were out past curfew. He says those remarks were misconstrued.

Kenosha Police Chief Miskinis responds to the murder of two protestors by saying it wouldn't have happened if people weren't out after curfew: "I'm not gonna make a great deal of it, BUT …" pic.twitter.com/GBRo8I5Zka — The Recount (@therecount) August 26, 2020