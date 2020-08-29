Mary Trump Shares New Tapes of Trump’s Sister Bashing ‘That Damn Ivanka’ and ‘Moron’ Eric: WATCH

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump shared new recordings of the president’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry bashing him and his daughter Ivanka.

Said Barry in the tapes: “When that damn Ivanka puts this picture of the Madonna and Child on Instagram when the big news of the day was how children are getting ripped away from their families. I couldn’t blame—I’d never heard of Samantha Bee, [but] I couldn’t blame what she said.”

What Bee had said was, “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but, let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c*nt He listens to you! Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to f**king stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes.”

Barry went on in the tapes to slam Eric and her brother: “Eric’s become the moron publicly. Ivanka [doesn’t give] a shit. She’s all about her. [Ivanka] is a mini-Donald, but yet he’s besotted with her. He always has been. She’s always been his favorite.”

Barry continued, discussing what a cheapskate narcissist the president is: “And then you get Donald who won’t do anything for anybody, unless it’s going to inure to his. I mean, he won’t do any – publicly. I mean, if you – anything he did, he says, ‘look what I’ve done. Aren’t I wonderful!’ And he’s as tight as a duck’s ass! Just like dad was, really.”

Mary Trump and Joy Reid also unpacked the recent Republican National Convention.