Gay Oklahoma Man Beaten Unconscious After Honking to Get Into Parking Space Wants Some Justice: WATCH

In July we reported that Christian Council, an Oklahoma City-area realtor was beaten unconscious by two people, identified as Amery Dickerson and Bennett Stone, who used anti-gay slurs as they hit him in the head.

Council said he arrived home with a friend and honked when he saw a car was blocking his parking space. the car moved and after he parked and got out two people approached him.

Council told KFOR: “My friend and I got out of my car. They were waiting behind my car, and when they saw us and saw what we looked like they said ‘oh are you two a couple of-‘ and they used a gay slur. … It was clear that when they could tell my friend and I were gay, or that we appeared to be gay, they knew they could do what they did to me.”

KFOR added: “It’s not mentioned in the police report, but Christian says the couple was yelling slurs during the entire attack.”

Dickerson and Stone “were arrested for misdemeanor assault and battery, but were released without being booked into the county jail,” according to KFOR.

The Oklahoman this week took a deeper dive into the attack on Council: “Stone and Dickerson were each charged in municipal court with misdemeanor assault and battery. The crime is punishable by a maximum jail term of 90 days and a maximum fine of $1,000. Council said he suffered a concussion, a fractured rib, two broken teeth and, for days after the attack, continued to discover bruises and cuts on his body.”

But Council says he would rather see them do something to see the humanity in LGBTQ people than go to jail.