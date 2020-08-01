Seth Sikes Channels His Inner Judy for a Tribute to Fire Island and its Ferry: WATCH

Fire Island Pines, the gay getaway approximately 90-minutes from New York City, made headlines several weeks ago when several videos spread across social media of gay men partying with nary a mask in sight and little to no social distancing. Since that round of incredibly bad publicity, a group has worked to ensure that rules are obeyed by hiring drag queens and go-go boys to hand out masks and sanitizer.

Cabaret singer Seth Sikes, who has had his gigs canceled due to the pandemic, offers another take on the island with this cheery and colorful parody of the Oscar-winning Johnny Mercer classic, “Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe” (covered by Judy Garland, Bing Crosby,and others) which highlights the transportation rituals and rules of this glammed-out sand bar.

“And don’t forget your mask or you’ll be sent home fast.”