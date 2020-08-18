‘Flaming Saddles’ is the Latest Gay Bar to Permanently Close Due to Coronavirus

Flaming Saddles, a gay bar in West Hollywood, California with another bar in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC (which is not closed), said on Monday it would permanently shutter and blamed it on the coronavirus pandemic.

Wrote the owners: “It has been a very long 5 months, very long indeed. Through out these months Chris and I have chosen to stay positive. We were watching the science carefully as well as city and state regulations. We wanted to make sure it was as safe as possible before we attempted to re open our doors. With the heaviest of hearts, We are sad to say that Flaming Saddles WeHo will not be reopening at 8811 Santa Monica Blvd. Covid-19 has reeked havoc globally, and with a better national strategy here in the U.S. perhaps things would of been different. With the rules as they stand today there is no way we could of fulfilled our fiscal obligations that were presented to us at this location.”

The owners did not say if an attempt would be made to open at a different location.