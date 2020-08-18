Massive Crowds Pack Water Park EDM Party in Wuhan, China, Where COVID Emerged: WATCH

A water park in Wuhan, China, where coronavirus emerged last year, hosted a massive packed party over the weekend, drawing a stark contrast with the rest of the world, much of it still grappling with the deadly COVID-19 virus.

VIDEO: 🇨🇳Crowds packed out a water park over the weekend in the central Chinese city of #Wuhan, where the #coronavirus first emerged late last year, keen to party as the city edges back to normal life pic.twitter.com/sIrvzSFdin — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 18, 2020

CNN reports: “The central Chinese city of Wuhan appears to have moved on from the virus, as thousands of revelers gathered in an open air water park for an electronic music festival — without any masks or social distancing measures in sight. … In Wuhan, life has gradually returned to normal since the metropolis of 11 million people in Hubei province lifted a stringent 76-day lockdown in early April. The city hasn’t reported any new cases since mid-May.”

9News Australia reports: “On January 23, Wuhan was sealed off from the outside world in an unprecedented state-imposed lockdown to contain the fast spreading virus. All flights, trains and buses were canceled and highway entrances blocked. Public transport in the city was shut down, and residents were banned from leaving their communities – even for grocery shopping. Other cities in Hubei province soon followed suit, adopting similar restrictions. The sweeping measures, which affected more than 60 million Hubei residents, have been heralded in China as having helped the country to turn a corner in its fight against the outbreak. In a major show of confidence, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan on March 10, three months after the outbreak was first detected in the city.”