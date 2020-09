Actor Paul Rudd pulls out all the Millennial stops including TikTok, Billie Eilish, and Hot Wings in a new PSA for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “Mask Up America” campaign.

Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020

Said Cuomo in a statement: “This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it. We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him.”