CDC Publishes, Then Removes, New Guidance Warning About COVID Airborne Transmission: ‘This is Very Likely a Scandal’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pulled new guidance it had quietly posted over the weekend warning of the dangers of airborne transmission of the coronavirus, saying the information was “posted in error.”

I just tried to call my Congresswoman, Anna Eshoo, about this, but could only leave a one minute voicemail because they still haven't figured out how to route phone calls to staffers working from home. (Friday's update on the left; the cover-up on the right.) pic.twitter.com/DSY7sbDaBb — John Panzer (@jpanzer) September 21, 2020

The Washington Post reports: “The agency had posted new guidelines suggesting the virus can transmit over a distance larger than six feet and that indoor ventilation is key to protection against its spread. This is a point that many independent experts have also been advancing, and it had appeared that the agency had come around to their point of view. But the guidelines were removed late this morning because ‘that does not reflect our current state of knowledge,’ a top CDC official said.”

CNBC adds: “The updated guidance, posted on the CDC’s website on Friday, also recommended that people use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs indoors to prevent the disease from spreading, according to Reuters. ‘A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website,’ the CDC said Monday. ‘CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted.'”

🚨HOLY HELL—CDC has now taken down the “coronavirus is aerosol & airborne” guidance from yesterday!!!! It’s like gone!! Instead it puts up some ‘a draft version was put up in error’ bullshit language. Ummm, HHS censorship??? #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jps57DZ43R September 21, 2020