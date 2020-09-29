First Presidential Debate Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden: STREAM

The first 90-minute debate between Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. The debate is taking place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. FOX News host Chris Wallace is moderating.

The L.A. Times reports: “Wallace led questioning at the third presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Trump in 2016. More recently, Wallace drew praise for his direct questioning of the president in a July interview, which covered the COVID-19 pandemic, the president’s boasts about acing a cognitive test and whether Trump would accept the results of the presidential election.”