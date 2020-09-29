Jim Parsons Had COVID-19, Said He Lost Taste and Smell: ‘It Defied the Descriptions’ — WATCH

Jim Parsons sat down with The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon on Monday and revealed that he and his husband contracted COVID-19.

Said Parsons, who stars in The Boys in the Band which premieres on Netflix tomorrow: Todd and I both had it early on, middle of March. We didn’t know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste — utterly. It defied the descriptions for me. I didn’t realize how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat” Oh my god, that was brutal. I ate everything. I just didn’t taste it. The definition of ‘wasted calories.'”

Parsons also spoke about his hobbies during the pandemic, which included bleaching his hair, the virtual Emmys, Hollywood, and how The Big Bang Theory‘s Sheldon would handle the pandemic.

Parsons and Fallon also spoke about The Boys in the Band and the comparisons of doing the movie and doing the play: “We just kind of picked up and added back on to it. I really like the chance to explore some of these scenes … in a way that you never get to do in live theatre. It was an intense summer.”

Parsons also talked about his “Mary Tyler Moore moments.”