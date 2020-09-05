Manchurian Candidate, Nick Moutos, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ritchie Torres, Pete Buttigieg, TikTok Harassment: SATURDAY HOT LINKS

MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE? FBI thought it was conceivable that Russia was controlling Trump: “In the book, ‘Compromised,’ Strzok describes how the FBI had to consider ‘whether the man about to be inaugurated was willing to place his or Russia’s interests above those of American citizens,’ and if and how agents could investigate that. Strzok opened the FBI’s 2016 investigation into whether Trump’s campaign had coordinated with the Kremlin to help his election and later was involved in investigating Trump personally. He was ultimately removed from the case over private text messages disparaging of the president.”

TEXAS. Assistant attorney general Nick Moutos out: “A Texas assistant attorney general sent dozens of tweets over the past several months threatening violence against progressives, spouting racist and transphobic rhetoric, casting doubt over the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and sharing QAnon conspiracy theories. On Thursday, he lost his job with the state agency after national media reported on his social media activities.”

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE. QAnon conspiracy theorist and GOP House candidate posts photo of herself holding an assault rifle next to images of AOC, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Posting a photo with an assault rifle next to the faces of three women of color is not advertising. It’s incitement.



There are already death threats in response to this post.



Facebook should remove this violent provocation. https://t.co/VYKzRv6VcB — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 4, 2020

This is the photo, @mtgreenee should be reported on @Facebook ..as well as the @FBI.

If you disagree with a politician, that's normal, threatening them..is not and it needs to stop! pic.twitter.com/AHNrH1Sfxf September 4, 2020

‘I’M NOT SURE WHAT HE MEANS‘ Anthony Fauci responds to Trump saying the country is “rounding the corner” on the coronavirus pandemic: “‘I’m not sure what he means,’ Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Jim Acosta on ‘The Situation Room.’ ‘There are certain states that are actually doing well in the sense of that the case numbers are coming down.’ However, Fauci continued, experts remain concerned by a number of states, including Montana, Michigan, Minnesota and the Dakotas, that are starting to see an uptick in the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive — an indication of spread of the virus.”

‘FIRST CLASS WHORE’. New York City police union launches homophobic attack on NYC Councilman Ritchie Torres, an openly gay Democrat who recently won a primary for Rep. Jose Serrano’s Bronx Congressional seat: “This is what a first class whore looks like,” screamed the message sent from the Sergeants Benevolent Association’s Twitter account, which linked to a post with Councilman Ritchie Torres’ photo. “Meet LYING RITCHIE. … ‘Eric Adams and I called for an independent review of the NYPD, and the SBA felt the need to single me out,’ Torres said. ‘It’s homophobic to call an LGBTQ elected official a first class whore, just like it’s sexist to call the former Health Commissioner a bitch.'”

ED BUCK. West Hollywood serial predator wants to be released from custody before his trial. “Buck, 65, argues that because of his age (he is 65) he faces serious health risks if he were to become infected with COVID-19 while in federal prison. The request, filed by his defense attorneys last week, also says that Buck suffers from gum disease and needs specialized cardiac care.”

GAY BLOOD BAN. Democrats introduce legislation to revise restrictions on blood donation by gay men: “The legislation, named the Science in Blood Donation Act of 2020, would mandate the FDA revise its guidance on reducing the risk of HIV transmission by blood and blood products based on testing accuracy and an “individual risk-based analysis” instead of based on their sexual orientation or gender identity, according to a press release. “

SLIMEBALL. Trump rages at reporter over “suckers” and “losers” story: “You work so hard for the military, from completely rebuilding a depleted mess that was left by OBiden, to fixing a broken V.A. and fighting for large scale military pay raises, and then a slimeball reporter, maybe working with disgruntled people, makes up such a horrible charge……This reminds me of the Dirty Dossier, which was pushed hard by John McCain, & then with a thud turned out to be a total fraud. So many other scams also. The Radical Far Left is VICIOUS, they will do or say anything to win. But they won’t, we will WIN, & have four great years!”

….This reminds me of the Dirty Dossier, which was pushed hard by John McCain, & then with a thud turned out to be a total fraud. So many other scams also. The Radical Far Left is VICIOUS, they will do or say anything to win. But they won’t, we will WIN, & have four great years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020

PETE BUTTIGIEG. On Trump’s fallen troops remarks: “When he was a young man, he faked a disability so he could avoid serving when it was his turn. We watched him refer to prisoners of war like John McCain as losers with our own eyes. If you are watching this at home, here’s how willing Donald Trump is to insult your intelligence. Today he denied he ever called John McCain a loser. Again, if you’re watching this at home, grab your phone, go on Google, you can see video of him doing it. You can see a tweet of him doing it. So I think it’s pretty easy to figure out who to believe.”

Even if you don't believe the multiple news organizations—including @FoxNews—that have confirmed these reports, believe your own eyes.



These comments are part of Donald Trump's pattern of disrespect for the military since he faked an injury to get out of serving in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/JwAR3URCT6 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 5, 2020

MICHAEL COHEN. Trump will do anything, even start a war, to get a second term.

Michael Cohen tells @LesterHoltNBC that President Trump will do “anything and everything” to win another term. The White House calls his new book “fiction.” https://t.co/nyQh2nuVs1



Tune in to @NBCNightlyNews on Tuesday, September 8, for more of the interview. pic.twitter.com/pq7tjxfx3r — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 4, 2020

TIKTOK. Fan armies are harassing gay and trans people. “It’s a vicious, intense relentless form of harassment and it’s endless,” said Mr. Anderson. “These people go through all of your social channels, find any information about you — they sent gay slurs to my agent. It doesn’t stop, it doesn’t go away one day and leave.”

