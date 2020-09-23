Macklemore, Kelly Loeffler, COVID Uptick, Bastille, Donny Deutsch, Ellen’s Apology, Sterling K. Brown, Top 500 Albums: HOT LINKS

KELLY LOEFFLER. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) introduces anti-transgender sports bill: “The Republican’s amendment to Title IX, a law passed in 1972 protecting people from sex-based discrimination in education programs, seeks to define sex as ‘based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth’ for the purpose of barring transgender people from taking part in sports teams aligned with their gender identity.”

BREAKING: @SenatorLoeffler today introduced legislation to #SaveGirlsSports by ensuring that schools keep girls’ sports for girls if they receive federal funding. Thank you, Senator! All the details here: https://t.co/ifz0wCcZSC — FamilyPolicyAlliance (@family_policy) September 22, 2020

RESURGENCE. COVID-19 uptick reported in more than 20 states. “The devastating death toll comes ahead of what experts caution could be a complicated flu season. In the next three months, another 150,000 people could lose their lives from Covid-19, according to a projection by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).”

BILL BARR. How the Attorney General could take the election to a very dark place.

THE ATLANTIC. The election’s worst case scenario has red lights blinking: “The worst case, however, is not that Trump rejects the election outcome. The worst case is that he uses his power to prevent a decisive outcome against him. If Trump sheds all restraint, and if his Republican allies play the parts he assigns them, he could obstruct the emergence of a legally unambiguous victory for Biden in the Electoral College and then in Congress. He could prevent the formation of consensus about whether there is any outcome at all. He could seize on that un­certainty to hold on to power.”

DONNY DEUTSCH. What is the difference between Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump? “You see a man who is a dictator, and once you give them an absolute power he is possible of anything. And if you are a Jew in this country and you are supporting Donald Trump, you are not looking back at our history! And you are blind and you are walking like a lemming off a cliff. It is time to wake up. I’m sorry, this is where we are! There is no difference from what Donald Trump is preaching from what Adolf Hitler preached in the early 30s. Let’s just say it once and for all.”

STEALING THE ELECTION. Russia is amplifying Trump’s lies about mail-in ballots.

ELLEN’S APOLOGY. Many employees aren’t having it: “Not only did Ellen turn my trauma, turn our traumas, into a joke, she somehow managed to make this about her.”

INFINITY AND BEYOND. Tom Cruise to film movie aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon.

FROM ALL SIDES. Facebook says China trying to influence 2020 election: “Facebook has detected limited Chinese operations intended to both help and hurt President Trump’s re-election chances, the company announced on Tuesday, the first public disclosure of Chinese efforts to influence the presidential election in November.”

RHODE ISLAND. Appellate litigator John E. Roberts could potentially be “the first openly gay high court justice — and the first openly gay judge in the state, period.”

BASE CALL. Trump extends ban on training involving race- and sex-based discrimination to include federal contractors: “The White House released an executive order that outlaws the teaching of ‘divisive concepts,’ such as the idea that one race or sex is superior, that the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist, that any individual should feel “discomfort, guilt, anguish” or physiological distress because of their race or sex or that an individual bears responsibility for past actions by others of the same race or sex.”

BRIAN COX. Succession star leaps to JK Rowling’s defense over transgender views, attacks ‘cancel culture’.

THIRST VOTING TRAP OF THE DAY. Sterling K. Brown.

Like what you see?😏 There’s more where this came from…👀: https://t.co/hxpZ4NM4g9 pic.twitter.com/v2NktElkJB — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 22, 2020

ROLLING STONE. Ranks the 500 greatest albums of all time. “Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time was originally published in 2003, with a slight update in 2012. Over the years, it’s been the most widely read — and argued over — feature in the history of the magazine (last year, the RS 500 got over 63 million views on the site). But no list is definitive — tastes change, new genres emerge, the history of music keeps being rewritten. So we decided to remake our greatest albums list from scratch.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Bastille “survivin'”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Trial of the Chicago 7.

HUMP DAY GLOW UP SURPRISE. Macklemore.