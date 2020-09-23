Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci are Longtime Lovers Facing Their Most Difficult Challenge in ‘Supernova’ — WATCH

Supernova, the gay love story starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci and directed by Harry Macqueen (Hinterland) which wrapped last fall, now has an official trailer. The film is set to have its world premiere at Spain’s San Sebastián International Film Festival on September 24th.

The synopsis: “It is deep Autumn and Sam and Tusker, partners of 20 years, are on holiday. They are traveling across England in their old camper van visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with young-onset dementia two years ago their lives have had to change. Jobs have been given up and plans put on hold. Their time together is now the most important thing they have. As the trip progresses however, their individual ideas for their future begin to collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s irreparable illness.”

Indiewire reports: “StudioCanal has picked up ‘Supernova’ for its U.K. release, but the film is still awaiting a U.S. distribution deal and premiere date. When it does get released, it’s sure to move audiences — and potentially awards voters — to tears.”