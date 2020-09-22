Trump-Loving Pastor: My Prayer for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Worked — WATCH

Right-wing pastor Robert Henderson at Radiant Church in Waco, Texas, boasted to his congregation that “he attended a meeting with other conservative evangelicals in Washington last Monday where he prayed for control over the Supreme Court,” Right Wing Watch reports.

Said Henderson: “We were in the meeting on Monday night in D.C., and I told them, I said, ‘Look, we need to go into the courts of Heaven right now while we’re on-site in D.C., and we need to shut the mouth of the lion, judicially. We need to ask for a judgment against the lion that has actually been devouring and intends to devour from the Supreme Court. We need to get a judgment against this lion that Paul said God shut the mouth of.’ So, I led us into that place. Well, guess what? Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away. President Trump will establish a new Supreme Court justice. That’s no accident.”

“You need to understand that if we don’t shut down this abortion issue, that blood altar will invite demonic powers into this nation,” Henderson exploded. “It’s not just about the babies, it’s about a blood altar that is inviting demonic powers. We have to shut it down, and we need a judgment, a judgment, a judgment against the mouth of the lion.”