Another West Hollywood Gay Bar Has Bit the Dust After 39 Years, Unable to Renegotiate Lease Amid the COVID Pandemic

Gold Coast, the Santa Monica Boulevard gay bar in business since 1981 and known for its annual Red Dress Party, is closing its doors amid the COVID pandemic after it was unable to renegotiate its lease.

Wehoville reports: “Gold Coast is the fourth popular gay bar on Santa Monica Boulevard to close since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It, Rage, and Flaming Saddles, are all owned by Monte Overstreet, a gay man some call the ‘king of Boystown’ in reference to his real estate holdings. The other popular bar that closed is Gym Bar, located at 8737 Santa Monica Blvd., whose landlord is Elias Shokrian of Beverly Hills.”