Nearly 400 Whales are Dead in One of World’s Worst Beaching Tragedies

More than 380 pilot whales have perished in the worst stranding incident in Australia’s history. Marine biologists had been racing to save as many as they could earlier this week.

SKY News Australia reports: “Around 380 whales have died after becoming stranded in an inlet off the coast of the Australian island of Tasmania, according to officials. In the remote town of Strahan, rescuers had been scrambling to save the survivors among what was thought to be 270 pilot whales on Monday, from a beach and two sandbanks. However, a further 200 stranded whales were seen from the air on Wednesday, less than six miles (10km) to the south of those, according to Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service Manager Nic Deka.”

The Guardian reported: “A government marine conservation team was assessing the health of the whales late on Monday after they became stranded in three spots in and outside Macquarie Heads, near the town of Strahan.”

Videos posted to social media showed the alarming scope of the event, the first in at least 10 years.

Marine biologists are trying to rescue of around 270 whales stranded on a sandbar off the remote west coast of the Australian island of Tasmania. pic.twitter.com/lMXcB2Cd4Q September 21, 2020

A rescue mission will get underway tomorrow morning at Macquarie Heads near Strahan to save as many stranded whales as possible. More than 250 pilot whales have been stuck in shallow waters in the harbour since early this morning @7tasnews @7NewsAustralia pic.twitter.com/CUcni566jh — Letitia Wallace (@letitiawallace) September 21, 2020