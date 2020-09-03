Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Will Label Posts by 2020 Candidates Who Try to Declare Early Victory, and Halt Political Ads a Week Before Election

Facebook said Thursday that it will stop accepting political ads one week before the 2020 election and add a label to posts by candidates who try to declare early victory that will direct people to the official results from Reuters and the National Election Pool.

The social network also said it would “attach an informational label to content that seeks to delegitimize the outcome of the election or discuss the legitimacy of voting methods, for example, by claiming that lawful methods of voting will lead to fraud.”

And, Facebook said it would “remove posts that claim that people will get COVID-19 if they take part in voting, and attach a link to authoritative information about the coronavirus to posts that might use COVID-19 to discourage voting.”

Said Mark Zuckerberg: “It’s important to recognize that there may be legitimate concerns about the electoral process over the coming months. We want to make sure people can speak up if they encounter problems at the polls or have been prevented from voting, but that doesn’t extend to spreading misinformation. We’ll enforce the policies I outlined above as well as all our existing policies around voter suppression and voting misinformation, but to ensure there are clear and consistent rules, we are not planning to make further changes to our election-related policies between now and the official declaration of the result.”

