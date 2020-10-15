White House Warned Elite Investors of COVID Danger to Financial Markets While Trump Tweeted the Opposite

In February, the Trump administration’s warning to elite insiders that the coronavirus epidemic might have a drastic economic impact “helped them gain financial advantage during a chaotic three days when global markets were teetering” the New York Times reports, while the president was painting a glowing picture on Twitter.

Tweeted Trump on February 24: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”

Meanwhile: “U.S. stocks were already spiraling because of a warning from a federal public health official that the virus was likely to spread, but traders spotted the immediate significance: The president’s aides appeared to be giving wealthy party donors an early warning of a potentially impactful contagion at a time when Mr. Trump was publicly insisting that the threat was nonexistent.”

