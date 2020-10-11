Eric Trump on Trump’s Health: My Father Created a Vaccine for COVID and ‘Just Took It’ — WATCH

Donald Trump’s son Eric told ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl that his father created a vaccine for COVID and took it.

“Yeah, listen, that first day he got hit hard. I can tell you as a son. It’s never fun watching your father fly up to Walter Reed on Marine One, right? That’s a day that no son wants to remember. That’s no fun to watch.

Said Trump: “I spoke to him three times that next Saturday. The guy sounded 100 percent. It was amazing. It actually probably goes to speak of how good some of these vaccines being created are. What my father did on the vaccine front, no one could have done. No one could have done.

“My father literally started day one creating this vaccine,” Trump bragged. “He worked to push this vaccine, and now my father just took it, and you see how well he got over it.”

Karl asked Trump to clarify what he said about a vaccine.

Replied Trump: “Meaning, when he was in Walter Reed. The medicines that he was taking. He sounds tremendous. I think it goes to show the power of medicine in this country and how far that we’ve come on COVID in the last six or seven months.”

In the same broadcast, Karl told viewers that the White House would not allow anyone on the president’s task force to appear on his show:

“We had hoped to talk to Dr. Fauci about both the outbreak at the White House and across the country. He was more than willing to join us, but the White House wouldn’t allow you to hear from the nation’s leading expert on coronavirus. In fact, they wouldn’t allow any of the medical experts on the president’s own coronavirus task force to appear on this show.”

Meanwhile, over on FOX News, Trump told Maria Bartiromo that he’s immune: “It seems like I’m immune, so I can go way out of a basement. … It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows. But I’m immune. So the president is in very good shape to fight the battles.”