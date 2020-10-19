Fauci Facepalms Recalling Rose Garden Superspreader Trump Event: ‘I Said, ‘Oh My Goodness.’ Nothing Good Can Come Out of That’ — WATCH

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on 60 Minutes Sunday night where he was asked if he was surprised that Donald Trump contracted coronavirus.

Said Fauci: “I was worried he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask. When I saw that on TV I said (face palms with both hands) ‘oh my goodness.’ Nothing good can come out of that. That’s gotta be a problem. And then sure enough it turned out to be a superspreader event.”

Fauci was also asked if the White House has been controlling of his interaction with the media.

Said Fauci: “You know, I think you’d have to be honest and say yes. I certainly have not been allowed to go on many, many, many shows that have asked for me. … You know, I think there has been a restriction, but– but it doesn’t, it– it– it isn’t consistent.”

Has the White House been controlling when Dr. Fauci can speak with the media?



Fauci also talked about the threats to his family and how working for Trump has changed his life.

Said Fauci: “That’s sad. The very fact that a public health message to save lives triggers such venom and animosity to me that it results in real and credible threats to my life and my safety. But it bothers me less than the hassling of my wife and my children.