Lara Trump Gets Called Out for Mocking Biden’s Stutter, Defends President’s Attacks on Gretchen Whitmer: ‘He Was Having Fun at a Rally’ — WATCH

Lara Trump defended her father-in-law’s Saturday attacks on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, explaining that “he was having fun at a Trump rally.”
At a rally in Muskegon on Saturday, the president targeted Whitmer, who was the target of a kidnap/murder plot by a pro-Trump Michigan militia this month, encouraging his supporters to chant “lock her up” before smirking and joining in: “Lock them all up.”
Said Lara: “Well gosh, I’d like to show people my social media & the threats against me, the threats against my children… Look. he wasn’t doing anything, I don’t think, to provoke people to threaten this woman at all. He was having fun at a Trump rally. Quite frankly, there are bigger issues than this right now for everyday Americans. People want to get the country reopened. … The president was at a rally, it’s a fun, light atmosphere. Of course he wasn’t encouraging people to threaten this woman. That’s ridiculous.”
Tapper also called out Lara for mocking Joe Biden’s stutter.
Said Lara: “First and foremost I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter. I think what we see on Joe Biden on stage is very clearly a cognitive decline. … I’m not diagnosing him. What I’m saying is Joe Biden is struggling at many times on stage and it’s concerning to a lot of people that this could be the leader of the free world.”
Tapper abruptly ended the interview, adding, “I’m sure [your comments] were from a place of concern. We all believe that.”