Lara Trump Gets Called Out for Mocking Biden’s Stutter, Defends President’s Attacks on Gretchen Whitmer: ‘He Was Having Fun at a Rally’ — WATCH

Lara Trump defended her father-in-law’s Saturday attacks on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, explaining that “he was having fun at a Trump rally.”

At a rally in Muskegon on Saturday, the president targeted Whitmer, who was the target of a kidnap/murder plot by a pro-Trump Michigan militia this month, encouraging his supporters to chant “lock her up” before smirking and joining in: “Lock them all up.”

Said Lara: “Well gosh, I’d like to show people my social media & the threats against me, the threats against my children… Look. he wasn’t doing anything, I don’t think, to provoke people to threaten this woman at all. He was having fun at a Trump rally. Quite frankly, there are bigger issues than this right now for everyday Americans. People want to get the country reopened. … The president was at a rally, it’s a fun, light atmosphere. Of course he wasn’t encouraging people to threaten this woman. That’s ridiculous.”

Lara Trump's defense of Trump repeatedly ginning up "lock her up!" chants direct toward Gretchen Whitmer is pure whataboutism: "Well gosh, I'd like to show people my social media & the threats against me, the threats against my children… [Trump] was having fun at a Trump rally" pic.twitter.com/YZIhIUt5cA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2020

Tapper also called out Lara for mocking Joe Biden’s stutter.

Said Lara: “First and foremost I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter. I think what we see on Joe Biden on stage is very clearly a cognitive decline. … I’m not diagnosing him. What I’m saying is Joe Biden is struggling at many times on stage and it’s concerning to a lot of people that this could be the leader of the free world.”

Tapper abruptly ended the interview, adding, “I’m sure [your comments] were from a place of concern. We all believe that.”