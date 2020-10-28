Jared Kushner Bragged to Bob Woodward That Trump Wrested Control of the Federal COVID Response from the Doctors: LISTEN

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner bragged to journalist Bob Woodward that the president had wrested control of the federal coronavirus response from the doctors so he could “open up” the country again, describing the struggle between Trump and the medical community in warlike terms.

Said Kushner: “The last thing was doing the guidelines, which was interesting, and that in my mind was almost like Trump getting the country back from the doctors, right? In the sense that, what he now did is open up. There were three phases: the panic phase, the pain phase and then the comeback phase. That doesn’t mean there’s not a whole lot of pain and won’t be pain for a while. But what that basically does is we’ve put rules to go back to work. Trump is now back in charge, it’s not the doctors. We have a negotiated settlement.”